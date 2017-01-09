Oxnard fugitive arrested after trying to carjack farmworker, police say
An Oxnard man suspected of killing his wife in front of their six children was arrested Friday after he tried to carjack a farmworker, authorities say. Alfredo Ortiz, 33, was taken into custody about 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Somis, where authorities believed he was hiding, according to the Oxnard Police Department.
