Oxnard fugitive arrested after trying...

Oxnard fugitive arrested after trying to carjack farmworker, police say

3 min ago

An Oxnard man suspected of killing his wife in front of their six children was arrested Friday after he tried to carjack a farmworker, authorities say. Alfredo Ortiz, 33, was taken into custody about 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Somis, where authorities believed he was hiding, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

