Our view: Chumash deserve chance to develop Camp 4 land

Friday Jan 27

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians took a big step toward self-sufficiency on Jan. 23 when the Bureau of Indian Affairs placed a prime Santa Ynez Valley property into a trust that clears the way for housing, vineyards and open space development. Technically known as Camp 4, the 1,390-acre property is scheduled for 143 homes, giving tribal members a path to future home ownership.

