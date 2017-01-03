'No Remorse': Judge's Strong Message for Sex Assault Convict

A San Diego judge sentencing a man convicted of violently sexually assaulting a woman on a La Jolla sidewalk had a strong message for the 25-year-old man. Marco Antonio Villasenor, of Oxnard, Calif., convicted of following a woman down a La Jolla street, throwing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her, was sentenced to eight years for the crime.

