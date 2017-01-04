New Year, New Laws | Ventura County set ...
Hear that "ka-ching" emanating from your pocket? It could be the extra cash you're going to be saving now that the California sales tax has decreased by a quarter of a percent. In November 2012, California passed Proposition 30, The Schools and Local Public Safety Protection Act of 2012, to temporarily increase the sales and use tax by 0.25 percent.
