Meteoric sales growth at Primal Kitchen: 'Things just exploded as soon as we launched'
" We did everything you're not supposed to do ," observes the COO of Primal Kitchen, which exploded out of the blocks with a sugar-free avocado oil-based mayo in February 2015, notched up revenues of $13.2m in 2016, and is expecting to almost double that in 2017. " We launched with only one SKU - a mayo that cost $9.99, which a lot of people thought was just crazy" says Morgan Buehler , "and later we moved into a completely unrelated category [snack bars], also with just one SKU, which is usually bar suicide, but it worked out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC