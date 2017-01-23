Meteoric sales growth at Primal Kitchen: 'Things just exploded as soon as we launched'

" We did everything you're not supposed to do ," observes the COO of Primal Kitchen, which exploded out of the blocks with a sugar-free avocado oil-based mayo in February 2015, notched up revenues of $13.2m in 2016, and is expecting to almost double that in 2017. " We launched with only one SKU - a mayo that cost $9.99, which a lot of people thought was just crazy" says Morgan Buehler , "and later we moved into a completely unrelated category [snack bars], also with just one SKU, which is usually bar suicide, but it worked out.

