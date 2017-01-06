Manhunt is underway for Oxnard man ac...

Manhunt is underway for Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in front of their six children

Friday Jan 6

A manhunt is underway for an Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in front their six children on Thursday inside their home, authorities said. Witnesses saw Alfredo Ortiz drag his wife, Teresa Ortiz, into their home about 10:30 a.m., then heard multiple gunshots, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

