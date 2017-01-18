Lyrical Luminaries | VC Arts Council ...

Lyrical Luminaries | VC Arts Council names Mid-Coast Literary Treasures

Local poets will come together this weekend to pay tribute to five of their own who have made an impact on the literary world. These Mid-Coast Literary Treasures, so named by the Ventura County Arts Council, will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Masonic Center in Downtown Ventura.

Oxnard, CA

