It's a Drive-In Massacre on Blu-ray

The cult gore flick Drive-In Massacre is getting ready to pull up to your Blu-ray collection courtesy of Severin Films and we have a look at what to expect! From the Press Release: On March 14th, as Winter begins to wind down, Severin Films invites you to load up your car and race as fast as you can to the DRIVE-IN MASSACRE, newly restored from the original camera negative recently discovered in the ruins of the Sky View Drive-In near Oxnard! Every slash, cut and hack is now rendered in beautiful high-definition, ready to splatter blood across the screens of eager genre fiends.

