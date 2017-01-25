In-plant Manager Honored as Employee of the Year
When Kerry Mehle was selected as Moorpark College's Classified Employee of the Year, the graphic communications technician at the Moorpark, Calif.-college was deeply honored - and shocked. "This came as a complete surprise," admits the 26-year Moorpark College veteren.
