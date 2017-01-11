Homeless Struggles | Funding issues and fire displace many across county
Midway through the first month of 2017, many people across the county are in desperate need of living quarters, some displaced by fire, others fearing the oncoming lack of funding for a winter warming shelter in Oxnard. During the oft rainy winter months from December through March, the cities of Ventura and Oxnard, in conjunction with Ventura County, operate the West Ventura County Regional Winter Warming Shelter providing a temporary home for the area's homeless population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC