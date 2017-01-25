Happenings

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

CANADIAN BRASS QUINTET PERFORMANCE 7:30 p.m. The world's most famous all-brass chamber group will perform a variety of pieces. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

