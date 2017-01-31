Department of Pesticide Regulation sued over cancer-causing fumigant
Attorneys representing a Ventura County farmworker and environmental justice groups filed suit in the Superior Court of California against the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its failure to follow the recommendations of scientists and provide public review for the regulation of the Prop 65-listed carcinogenic pesticide 1,3-dichlorpropene Department of Pesticide Regulation sued over "underground regulation" of cancer-causing fumigant Department failed to provide public comment period and violated state law by ignoring recommendations of state scientists in developing rules for Telone Oakland, California - Attorneys representing a Ventura County farmworker and environmental justice groups filed suit in the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda this morning against the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its failure to follow the recommendations of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Chief Retire Florida
|13
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|8 hr
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|21 hr
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC