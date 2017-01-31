Department of Pesticide Regulation sued over cancer-causing fumigant

Attorneys representing a Ventura County farmworker and environmental justice groups filed suit in the Superior Court of California against the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its failure to follow the recommendations of scientists and provide public review for the regulation of the Prop 65-listed carcinogenic pesticide 1,3-dichlorpropene Department of Pesticide Regulation sued over "underground regulation" of cancer-causing fumigant Department failed to provide public comment period and violated state law by ignoring recommendations of state scientists in developing rules for Telone Oakland, California - Attorneys representing a Ventura County farmworker and environmental justice groups filed suit in the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda this morning against the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its failure to follow the recommendations of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.