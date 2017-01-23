CURE Pharmaceutical Moves to OTCQB Exchange
CURE Pharmaceutical , a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, today announces it has up listed from the OTC Pink exchange to the OTC QB. "We are pleased to have up listed our stock onto the OTC QB exchange," said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.
