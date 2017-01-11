Copper Blues brings the gold to brunch
Bibimbap : Served with house-made kimchi, pickled radish, a sweet chili soy sauce and an over-easy egg atop bacon fried rice. In early January, no one is thinking of getting up to do anything on a Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
|Donny Does Kremlin
|Jan 12
|Oh No News
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Jan 11
|Awe Shux
|1
|Spesnatz Band at Inaug
|Jan 10
|Now We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC