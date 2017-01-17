California Man Pleads Guilty in Foreclosure Consultant Scam
A Fontana, Calif., man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing from Oxnard, Calif., residents in a foreclosure consultant scam, officials said. As owner and operator of Global Home Investments, Jose Armando Rodriguez, 57, told five victims he would save their homes from foreclosure, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
