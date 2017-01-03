'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Sought ...

'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Sought in Oxnard Shooting

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Police are searching for a man wanted in a homicide investigation Thursday that began after a shooting in an Oxnard neighborhood. Officers responded to the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue after neighbors reported a man dragging a woman into a house.

