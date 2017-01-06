Anderson .Paak Talks To Pharrell About Working With Dr. Dre, Q-Tip & DJ Quik
Anderson .Paak had a breakout year in 2016 with the critically acclaimed projects Malibu and Y es Lawd! The Oxnard, California native first gained a lot of attention for his contributions to Dr. Dre's 2015 LP Compton. In an upcoming interview with Pharrell Williams' OTHERtone Beats 1 show airing on January 8, Paak talked about working with his mentor.
