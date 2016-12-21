Truck driver fatigue cited in California train crash
Federal investigators have determined that a crash that killed a Metrolink commuter train engineer in Southern California was probably due to acute fatigue and lack of familiarity with the area by the driver of a utility truck that turned onto tracks at a rail crossing. The National Transportation Safety Board 's final report released Monday says the truck driver had been on duty for nearly 24 hours, including nearly 17 hours driving from Somerton, Arizona, to a work site in Oxnard, California.
