State Water Report Card: $575M Aqueduct Branch Bails Out the South Coast - For an Extra $14M

After five years of the worst drought on record in Santa Barbara County, the only waterfall for miles around is the one gushing out of a pipe at Lake Cachuma, cascading over a mud terrace that used to be underwater. The waterfall arrived here via the California Aqueduct, and it's virtually the only supply left anymore in Cachuma, the main reservoir for the county's South Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.