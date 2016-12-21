Melissa Manchester sheds 'Light' on t...

Melissa Manchester sheds 'Light' on the songwriting process

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Jewish Journal

When she was 17 years old, she took a songwriting class with singer-songwriter Paul Simon. Since then, she's had three hits on the Billboard charts, received two Academy Award nominations for best original song and won a Grammy Award that is prominently displayed in her living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves Tue droops a frozen 1
Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ... Dec 22 do it dummy 3
News Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump... Dec 15 Sheriff Joe 529 117
Collage (Jan '15) Dec 6 anonymous 104
News Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a... Nov '16 hitlaryisdead 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC