Leading Developer Of Multi-Layer Oral Thin Film Completes Going...

CURE Pharmaceutical , a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, announces today the completion of a going public transaction and the issuance of its new stock symbol - CURR. "After nearly six years of intense R&D activities, CURE Pharmaceutical is pleased to finally become a publicly traded entity, and anticipates a series of exciting business development announcements in the months to come," said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.