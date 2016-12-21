Leading Developer Of Multi-Layer Oral Thin Film Completes Going...
CURE Pharmaceutical , a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, announces today the completion of a going public transaction and the issuance of its new stock symbol - CURR. "After nearly six years of intense R&D activities, CURE Pharmaceutical is pleased to finally become a publicly traded entity, and anticipates a series of exciting business development announcements in the months to come," said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.
