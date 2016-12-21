Kindness Corner
Moving this holiday season? Student athletes at Meathead Movers are seeking unwanted books, pet supplies and any other items for their "Do Good Boxes" to be donated to one of several nonprofits in Ventura County. The boxes will be given to homeowners during initial estimates for moving services and collected upon return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC