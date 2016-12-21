Kindness Corner

Wednesday Dec 21

Moving this holiday season? Student athletes at Meathead Movers are seeking unwanted books, pet supplies and any other items for their "Do Good Boxes" to be donated to one of several nonprofits in Ventura County. The boxes will be given to homeowners during initial estimates for moving services and collected upon return.

