Heading to a New Year's Eve party? Prepare for rain and chilly weather
Southern California drivers will have to brave wet roadways Saturday as they make their way to New Year's Eve celebrations. The second of two weekend storms will arrive around midafternoon and bring rain and snow to the region until late Saturday night, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service 's Oxnard bureau.
