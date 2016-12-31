Heading to a New Year's Eve party? Pr...

Heading to a New Year's Eve party? Prepare for rain and chilly weather

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Southern California drivers will have to brave wet roadways Saturday as they make their way to New Year's Eve celebrations. The second of two weekend storms will arrive around midafternoon and bring rain and snow to the region until late Saturday night, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service 's Oxnard bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxnard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE 2 hr butt brakes buddy 1
Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves Dec 27 droops a frozen 1
Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ... Dec 22 do it dummy 3
News Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump... Dec 15 Sheriff Joe 529 117
Collage (Jan '15) Dec 6 anonymous 104
News Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a... Nov '16 hitlaryisdead 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
See all Oxnard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxnard Forum Now

Oxnard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxnard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxnard, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC