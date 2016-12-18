Freezing temperatures expected tonight in parts of Los Angeles County
A mass of cold air followed the storm systems that brought rain to the area on Thursday and Friday, said Scott Sukut, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Mountain, coastal and some valley areas should see temperatures below freezing Sunday night in what could be one of the coldest nights of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC