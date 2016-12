Flash Flood Watch for Recent Burn Areas Dec. 15-16

FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA 308 AM PST WED DEC 14 2016 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RECENT BURN AREAS OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A STORM SYSTEM WILL GENERATE WIDESPREAD RAINFALL ACROSS SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA BEGINNING THURSDAY MORNING INITIALLY ACROSS SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES. THE RAIN WILL THEN SPREAD SOUTHEAST ACROSS VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS...EXITING LOS ANGELES COUNTY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.

