Eye on the Environment
Now that Christmas is over, don't just drag your tree to the curb and expect it to disappear. The most efficient way to recycle your Christmas tree is to cut it into four foot lengths and place the pieces inside your yard waste cart for curbside collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariah Picked to Run Medicare?
|Tue
|Potty Brakes
|1
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Dec 31
|butt brakes buddy
|1
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Dec 27
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC