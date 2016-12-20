Eagles sign running back with incredible backstory
It was announced Tuesday via Twitter that the Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Terrell Watson to their practice squad. The Guardian's Les Carpenter did a full story on Watson earlier this summer and it will absolutely know your socks off.
