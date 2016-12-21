Downtown Oxnard Upgrades Coalescing | Council discusses downtown...
Downtown Oxnard is another step closer to receiving a new look after the City Council discussed revitalization plans and capital improvements for the district at a meeting on Monday night, though approval for funding for the project was deferred to the new year. Oxnard City Council discussed the downtown vision plan and its implementation plan, stakeholders that other.
