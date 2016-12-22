CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints William Yuan and Charles Berman to Its Board of Directors
OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2016 -- CURE Pharmaceutical , a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, today announces it has appointed William Yuan and Charles Berman to its Board of Directors. "Both William and Charles add tremendous depth and experience in their individual fields to our Board," said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC