CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints William Yuan and Charles Berman to Its Board of Directors

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2016 -- CURE Pharmaceutical , a preeminent developer and manufacturer of advanced oral thin film for use in pharmaceutical, veterinary, and buccal and dermal over-the-counter applications, today announces it has appointed William Yuan and Charles Berman to its Board of Directors. "Both William and Charles add tremendous depth and experience in their individual fields to our Board," said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.

