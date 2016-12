Cold Temperatures Advisory

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA 607 PM PST FRI DEC 16 2016 CAZ044-045-051>054-059-088-547-180200-VENTURA COUNTY INTERIOR VALLEYS-VENTURA COUNTY COASTAL VALLEYS-SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS-SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS-VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS-LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS-ANTELOPE VALLEY-SANTA CLARITA VALLEY-SAN FERNANDO VALLEY-607 PM PST FRI DEC 16 2016 ...COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES IN THE VALLEYS TONIGHT WITH DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO THE MOUNTAINS... ...EXTREMELY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY ACROSS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY... THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS AND COLD TEMPERATURES WILL BRING UNUSUALLY BRISK CONDITIONS ACROSS THE VALLEYS TONIGHT WITH WIND CHILL READINGS FALLING INTO THE 20S IN SOME LOCATIONS...AND VALUES INTO THE TEENS ACROSS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY AND SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS.

