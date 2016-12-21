Chad Smith Asks For More Cowbell And ...

Chad Smith Asks For More Cowbell And Gets It

Monday Dec 12

Website: http://www.lpmusic.com/cowbellcontest Chad Smith Asks for More Cowbell and Gets It New for 2017 Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer's Signature LP Rock Ridge Rider Bell Debuts with '12 Days of Cowbell' Holiday Giveaway December 12th - 23rd Latin Percussion has announced the release of Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer, Chad Smith's signature Rock Ridge Rider aptly named the, 'Red Hot Bell.' The 8-inch, USA-made bell is crafted from heavy-gauge steel and is welded by hand to produce LP's legendary tone.

