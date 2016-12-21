9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ventura County
Oxnard Fire Department Battalion Chief Alex Hamilton tells the Ventura County Star that a juvenile suffered a broken leg and eight others had minor injuries in the Tuesday morning accident. Five of the injured were traveling in one vehicle and four were in the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxnard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxnard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC