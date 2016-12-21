9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ventu...

9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ventura County

Oxnard Fire Department Battalion Chief Alex Hamilton tells the Ventura County Star that a juvenile suffered a broken leg and eight others had minor injuries in the Tuesday morning accident. Five of the injured were traveling in one vehicle and four were in the other.

