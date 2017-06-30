Oh, Mr. Faulkner, do you spend? Money is conference topic
So, an expert says it's fitting that a literary conference will focus on the theme "Faulkner and Money: The Economies of Yoknapatawpha and Beyond." Jay Watson is a professor of Faulkner studies at the University of Mississippi and director of the 44th annual Faulkner & Yoknapatawpha Conference, which takes place July 23-27 on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cross over Interstate
|Jun 29
|Humanist
|1
|Shana Johnson (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Living In Paradise
|7
|Cody Leslie?
|Jun 15
|Hum
|1
|Haven mcgee
|Jun 13
|WeeKnoo
|1
|Maggie
|Jun '17
|Ceb
|1
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16)
|Jun '17
|Really
|3
|Conned by Trump. You voted for this!
|May '17
|Need2think
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC