Web.com tour comes to Oxford, Mississ...

Web.com tour comes to Oxford, Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Web.com, the Developmental Tour of the Pro Golf Association is adding a new tournament..with the Country Club of Oxford serving as its home. The North Mississippi Classic will be the third PGA TOUR-sanctioned event to be held annually in Mississippi, joining the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cody Leslie? Jun 15 Hum 1
Haven mcgee Jun 13 WeeKnoo 1
Maggie Jun 3 Ceb 1
Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16) Jun 3 Really 3
Conned by Trump. You voted for this! May 28 Need2think 1
Joshua gates??? May 24 davey timez 2
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) May '17 aspiringloser 181
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC