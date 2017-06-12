Web.com tour comes to Oxford, Mississippi
Web.com, the Developmental Tour of the Pro Golf Association is adding a new tournament..with the Country Club of Oxford serving as its home. The North Mississippi Classic will be the third PGA TOUR-sanctioned event to be held annually in Mississippi, joining the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Leslie?
|Jun 15
|Hum
|1
|Haven mcgee
|Jun 13
|WeeKnoo
|1
|Maggie
|Jun 3
|Ceb
|1
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16)
|Jun 3
|Really
|3
|Conned by Trump. You voted for this!
|May 28
|Need2think
|1
|Joshua gates???
|May 24
|davey timez
|2
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|May '17
|aspiringloser
|181
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC