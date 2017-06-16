State's shortfalls foreshadowed by Louisiana, Kansas
Elsewhere in this edition you can read about the Mississippi State Department of Health's decision to eliminate its District I Health Office in Batesville and consolidate it with other offices, reducing the number of district offices from nine to three. Also mentioned are consolidation of some county services, immunizations among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cody Leslie?
|23 hr
|Hum
|1
|Haven mcgee
|Tue
|WeeKnoo
|1
|Maggie
|Jun 3
|Ceb
|1
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16)
|Jun 3
|Really
|3
|Conned by Trump. You voted for this!
|May 28
|Need2think
|1
|Joshua gates???
|May 24
|davey timez
|2
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|May '17
|aspiringloser
|181
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC