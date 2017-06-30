So What: Local News, Notes & Links
Here's StLJN's latest wrap-up of assorted links and short news items of local interest: * Just in time for what will be a long holiday weekend for some, the recently released film Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is getting a St. Louis run starting today and continuing through Thursday, July 6 at the Tivoli Theatre . * Trumpeter Kelan Phil Cohran , an influential player, bandleader and educator in Chicago for more than six decades, has died at age 90 .
