So What: Local News, Notes & Links

So What: Local News, Notes & Links

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: St. Louis Jazz Notes

Here's StLJN's latest wrap-up of assorted links and short news items of local interest: * Just in time for what will be a long holiday weekend for some, the recently released film Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is getting a St. Louis run starting today and continuing through Thursday, July 6 at the Tivoli Theatre . * Trumpeter Kelan Phil Cohran , an influential player, bandleader and educator in Chicago for more than six decades, has died at age 90 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cross over Interstate Jun 29 Humanist 1
Shana Johnson (Jan '10) Jun 20 Living In Paradise 7
Cody Leslie? Jun 15 Hum 1
Haven mcgee Jun 13 WeeKnoo 1
Maggie Jun 3 Ceb 1
Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16) Jun 3 Really 3
Conned by Trump. You voted for this! May '17 Need2think 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC