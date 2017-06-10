Ole Miss Probe: The NCAA Scam Continues

Ole Miss Probe: The NCAA Scam Continues

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: FITSNews

In recent years we've become increasingly frustrated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association - the entity responsible for regulating intercollegiate athletics in the United States. Actually, our frustration is bigger than that: We believe the broader system the NCAA is upholding is a scam .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haven mcgee 4 hr WeeKnoo 1
Maggie Jun 3 Ceb 1
Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16) Jun 3 Really 3
Conned by Trump. You voted for this! May 28 Need2think 1
Joshua gates??? May 24 davey timez 2
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) May 15 aspiringloser 181
News A life in portraits: Camera changes Mooreville ... May '17 Lost 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC