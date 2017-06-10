Ole Miss Probe: The NCAA Scam Continues
In recent years we've become increasingly frustrated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association - the entity responsible for regulating intercollegiate athletics in the United States. Actually, our frustration is bigger than that: We believe the broader system the NCAA is upholding is a scam .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haven mcgee
|4 hr
|WeeKnoo
|1
|Maggie
|Jun 3
|Ceb
|1
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16)
|Jun 3
|Really
|3
|Conned by Trump. You voted for this!
|May 28
|Need2think
|1
|Joshua gates???
|May 24
|davey timez
|2
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|May 15
|aspiringloser
|181
|A life in portraits: Camera changes Mooreville ...
|May '17
|Lost
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC