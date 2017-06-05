Ole Miss Players Sued by Clothing Store over Statements Made to NCAA
An Ole Miss clothing store in Oxford, Mississippi, Rebel Rags, has filed a lawsuit against Mississippi State football players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones as well as Laremy Tunsil's stepfather, Lindsey Miller. According to Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger , the lawsuit is for "defamation, slander, conspiracy and commercial disparagement stemming from false statements made to the NCAA and have since been published in the notice of allegations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maggie
|Jun 3
|Ceb
|1
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16)
|Jun 3
|Really
|3
|Conned by Trump. You voted for this!
|May 28
|Need2think
|1
|Joshua gates???
|May 24
|davey timez
|2
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|May 15
|aspiringloser
|181
|A life in portraits: Camera changes Mooreville ...
|May '17
|Lost
|1
|Todd Miskelly
|May '17
|S Wilson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC