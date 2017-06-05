Ole Miss Players Sued by Clothing Store over Statements Made to NCAA

An Ole Miss clothing store in Oxford, Mississippi, Rebel Rags, has filed a lawsuit against Mississippi State football players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones as well as Laremy Tunsil's stepfather, Lindsey Miller. According to Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger , the lawsuit is for "defamation, slander, conspiracy and commercial disparagement stemming from false statements made to the NCAA and have since been published in the notice of allegations."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.