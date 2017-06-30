Lafayette County could see additional emergency ambulance services

Additional emergency ambulance services could soon be coming to Oxford and the rest of Lafayette County after the Oxford Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to add Priority Medical to the 911 emergency call rotation along with Baptist Medical Center. Baptist has been the lone ambulance service for years in Lafayette County and discussions pointed to a need for more ambulances in rotation during the regular board meeting at the chancery building Monday.

