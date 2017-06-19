Exclusive: Amazon Music and Fat Possu...

Exclusive: Amazon Music and Fat Possum Records Team Up For 'Worried Blues' Series of Blues Rarities

Fat Possum Records and Amazon Music are partnering to release Worried Blues , 10 albums of rare, long out-of-print recordings from such historic Delta blues artists as Mississippi James Hurt, Skip James, R.L. Burnside , Reverend Gary Davis and Honeyboy Edwards . The bulk of the titles, set for release on July 21, were originally recorded in the '60s and early '70s by Adelphi Records founder and blues scholar Gene Rosenthal and musicologist/guitarist John Fahey after they sought out these Mississippi Delta blues titans, some of whom had not recorded in more than 30 years.

