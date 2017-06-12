3-star OL Jerome Carvin has Rebels in...

3-star OL Jerome Carvin has Rebels in top 10

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Red Cup Rebellion

The 6'4, 325-pound offensive tackle has a favorites list full of SEC flavor, Michigan and the hometown Memphis Tigers. The No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cody Leslie? 3 hr Hum 1
Haven mcgee Tue WeeKnoo 1
Maggie Jun 3 Ceb 1
Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16) Jun 3 Really 3
Conned by Trump. You voted for this! May 28 Need2think 1
Joshua gates??? May 24 davey timez 2
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) May '17 aspiringloser 181
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC