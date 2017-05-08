Three charged with Oxford burglary

Dylon Gates, 18, Samuel McHee, 22, and Daniel Watts, 18, all of Oxford, were arrested and charged with burglary of Local Color at 1000 N. Lamar Blvd. The owner reported he heard someone come into the business April 25. He saw three males taking money from the register and items off the shelf. He provided police with a description and tag number of the suspect's vehicle.

