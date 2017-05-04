American Dream shop

American Dream shop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New Albany Gazette

Growing up in one of the 17 states his family lived in before he landed back in Yalobusha County in 1987 as a teenager, Cayce Washington was a great guy to know when some boyhood ingenuity was needed to get a friend's bicycle or go-cart on the road again. It was a fun time in his life, mending spokes and scrounging for parts at junkyards from New Mexico to Arkansas, all the while staying true to what just seemed to come naturally to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Albany Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Todd Miskelly Thu S Wilson 1
Oxford High School class of 2006 May 2 MDG 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) Apr 20 Anonymous 114 180
News Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected... Apr 8 Compassion 1
News Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s... Apr 8 Bible Study 6
Paxton Apr '17 Skip 1
AMP around Oxford Ms. Mar '17 Bigrich54 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC