A powerful, and provocative, voice fo...

A powerful, and provocative, voice for Southern food

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Sunherald.com

John T. Edge, director of the Southern Foodways Alliance, at his office at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., May 4, 2017. In his new book "The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South," Edge writes of his struggle to reconcile his "profound love of the South with the deep anger that boiled in me when I confronted our peculiar history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maggie Sat Ceb 1
Some stole my FB account saying they are me (Dec '16) Jun 3 Really 3
Conned by Trump. You voted for this! May 28 Need2think 1
Joshua gates??? May 24 davey timez 2
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) May 15 aspiringloser 181
News A life in portraits: Camera changes Mooreville ... May 9 Lost 1
Todd Miskelly May '17 S Wilson 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC