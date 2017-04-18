Watch Spoon's Slick 'Hot Thoughts' Pe...

Watch Spoon's Slick 'Hot Thoughts' Performance on 'Ellen'

Spoon performed a seething rendition of "Hot Thoughts," the disco-tinged title track from their latest album , on Ellen Tuesday. While the daytime talkshow setting may have seemed like a strange fit for the Austin outfit, the group sauntered comfortably through "Hot Thoughts," with its mix of dance floor percussion and jagged guitar lines.

