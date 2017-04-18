Watch Spoon's Slick 'Hot Thoughts' Performance on 'Ellen'
Spoon performed a seething rendition of "Hot Thoughts," the disco-tinged title track from their latest album , on Ellen Tuesday. While the daytime talkshow setting may have seemed like a strange fit for the Austin outfit, the group sauntered comfortably through "Hot Thoughts," with its mix of dance floor percussion and jagged guitar lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected...
|Apr 8
|Compassion
|1
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 8
|Bible Study
|6
|Paxton
|Apr 4
|Skip
|1
|AMP around Oxford Ms.
|Mar '17
|Bigrich54
|1
|Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|MamaP
|3
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC