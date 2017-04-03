Warrants issued for Caledonia band di...

Warrants issued for Caledonia band director

2 min ago

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office expects to take into custody later today a former Caledonia High School band director suspected of fondling students, according to a department press release. The release said David Tawan Chambers, 42, faces a charge of fondling and of computer luring of a minor for sexual purposes.

