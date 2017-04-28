SpringFest lineup brings range of mus...

SpringFest lineup brings range of musical talent

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Panolian

By Rita Howell The entertainment lineup for Batesville SpringFest May 19-20 has been announced by Batesville Main Street, organizer of the annual Downtown festival. Friday evening entertainers include River Bluff Clan, a bluegrass band from Memphis, at 6 p.m. followed by the soulful A-440 at 8 p.m. After Saturday morning's Racing for Paws 5K , musical entertainment will begin at noon with husband and wife country duo Jon & Angela.

