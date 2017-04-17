Quirks in regulations create need for science-based pesticide limits, USP says

Quirks of regulatory policy regarding pesticides leave botanical dietary supplement ingredients subject to unwarranted seizure, attendees at an international botanical conference in Mississippi were told. In a session at the 17th Annual Conference on the Science of Botanicals taking place in Oxford MS this week, Nandakumara Sarma PhD director of dietary supplements at USP, said the way pesticide regulations are written in the United States, many botanical ingredients are in the untenable position of being subject to import seizure if even trace amounts of certain pesticides can be detected in the lot.

