PG Cullen Neal is transferring away from Ole Miss

Friday Apr 21

Roughly 24 hours after Memphis guard Markel Crawford announced he was transferring to Ole Miss , Rebels guard Cullen Neal is leaving. Neal, who spent just one season in Oxford after transferring over from New Mexico last year, has asked for and been granted his release, according to Ben Garrett of the Ole Miss Spirit .

