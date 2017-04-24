PG Cullen Neal is transferring away from Ole Miss
Roughly 24 hours after Memphis guard Markel Crawford announced he was transferring to Ole Miss , Rebels guard Cullen Neal is leaving. Neal, who spent just one season in Oxford after transferring over from New Mexico last year, has asked for and been granted his release, according to Ben Garrett of the Ole Miss Spirit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Anonymous 114
|180
|Food, farming & faith: Health of land connected...
|Apr 8
|Compassion
|1
|Danny Smith: Tourism distinction, Bible study s...
|Apr 8
|Bible Study
|6
|Paxton
|Apr 4
|Skip
|1
|AMP around Oxford Ms.
|Mar '17
|Bigrich54
|1
|Jessica Chambers Murder (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|MamaP
|3
|Million Woman March
|Jan '17
|squincy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC