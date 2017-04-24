Oxford student wins state volunteer a...

Oxford student wins state volunteer award

Friday Apr 21

An Oxford High School student was named one of Mississippi's top two youth volunteers of 2017 for leading an effort to improve a scenic hiking trail between the Ole Miss University Museum and the historic home of William Faulkner. Luke Kelly, a junior at OHS, was awarded the designation by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

