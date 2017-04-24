Oxford student wins state volunteer award

An Oxford High School student was named one of Mississippi's top two youth volunteers of 2017 for leading an effort to improve a scenic hiking trail between the Ole Miss University Museum and the historic home of William Faulkner. Luke Kelly, a junior at OHS, was awarded the designation by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

